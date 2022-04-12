White: Conor McGregor Is The First Real Megastar In UFC History

Dana White is thrilled to have Conor McGregor as a part of the UFC.

If you look back at the years of fighters coming and going in the UFC, how many stand out as being stars? According to UFC President Dana White, there might be only one that can be called a “megastar,” and that man is Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has transcended the sport to become famous in other kinds of circles. He is probably the most well-known fighter in the world and even people who don’t watch the UFC know him. This makes Dana White happy, especially when McGregor’s stardom helps the UFC grow.

“Yeah, it’s been good,” White told IMPAULSIVE on YouTube. “If you look at what he’s done in Europe and in Australia for us—and in the United States, he’s the first real megastar that the UFC had.”

There is no doubt that McGregor has been good for the UFC in a business sense. He is the top earner in the organization and has headlined numerous pay-per-views.

The problem with McGregor, however, is that he has had some issues outside of the cage as well. McGregor has had legal issues many times and has even been arrested on several occasions. Although most of his transgressions were removed from the UFC, he did however bring his drama into the UFC world at UFC 223 when he threw a dolly at a bus full of fighters.

McGregor has done very well in marketing himself. Over the years, he has grown in popularity, mainly because of his success in the cage and his persona. Other fighters have begun taking a page out of McGregor’s handbook and started marketing themselves in similar ways.

Conor McGregor is expected to make his Octagon return later this year after completing his recovery from leg surgery.

Do you think Conor McGregor was the “first” megastar in the UFC? If not, who was?