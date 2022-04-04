Conor McGregor Shares Theory On Why He Wasn’t At WrestleMania

Conor McGregor has a theory on why he was not a part of the WrestleMania 38 festivities.

This past weekend, WrestleMania 38 took place inside of a bustling AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. McGregor has received the royal treatment in this arena before, with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and team staff giving the Irish superstar a very warm welcome in the past.

However, McGregor was not treated with any hospitality at all at WrestleMania 38. That could easily be attributed to the fact that he is not nor has he been reported to be in any talks with the WWE.

However, McGregor seems to believe there was more behind his absence from the weekend’s stupendous spectacle. One thing, to be precise: fear.

Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

Though, as the Irishman so publicly pointed out, he was not involved in WrestleMania 38, there are some who have welcomed him to the WWE with open arms in years past. Among them are WWE legends John Cena and Triple H.

Though, to McGregor’s point, former WWE champion Big E believed not everyone in the promotion would be welcoming of The Notorious One.

McGregor himself has teased a WWE run in the past, but to date, he has yet to appear on the company’s programming.

Indeed, McGregor’s home continues to be the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where the former champ-champ expects to make his return later this year. If he has it his way, that return will come against none other than welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

