Corey Anderson Says Win Over Teixeira Was ‘The Easiest Fight’ He Had

Corey Anderson says his win over the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira was the easiest of his career.

Back in 2018, Anderson defeated Teixeira by decision, which was the second win of a four-fight win streak. However, the win streak was snapped in the main event of a Fight Night card against Jan Blachowicz, where he was KO’d.

After the loss, Anderson asked for his release from the UFC and has now reflected back saying that is the moment he realized he needed to take his career seriously. (h/t Sherdog)

“I remember the exact moment like it was two seconds ago,” Anderson said at a pre-fight press conference on Monday. “I remember after my last UFC fight I ended up having a fall at home,” he said. “Something happened, I passed out, smacked my face and then … I remember going to the hospital. Something that happened previously from training and fighting and I didn’t take the time to rest. I looked at my wife and my son, I remember looking at her saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore…I’ve got to get serious.’ This ain’t a game, this is a business.”

Image Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Although he says he started to take his career seriously after the Blachowicz loss, he still had incredible wins prior to that, including the lopsided win over Texieira. According to Corey Anderson, he says that win was the easiest fight he has had in his career and that this shows him just how good he is.

“You can say what you want to say. I beat the UFC champ handily on two weeks notice,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t one scorecard that went his way. … Boy, I milked him like a cow. It was the easiest fight I have. I was taking him down left and right. If I go out there serious and do what I do, I’m untouchable.”

Corey Anderson is set to face Vadim Nemkov on Friday night in the co-main event of Bellator 277 for the light heavyweight title.

