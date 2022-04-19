Corey Anderson Upset By Fedor’s Alleged Comments After Bellator 277

Bellator light heavyweight Corey Anderson had an alleged exchange with Fedor Emelianenko after a no-contest vs. Vadim Nemkov.

The finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finals at Bellator 277 came to a halt in Round 3 after an accidental clash of heads between Anderson and Nemkov. To that point in the fight, one could argue that Anderson was on his way to earning a win over the champion Nemkov.

Anderson made his mark in the fight with his wrestling by smothering Nemkov on the ground and controlling the pace of the bout. However, everything changed after Anderson and Nemkov hit heads during a scramble with seven seconds left in the third round.

If the infraction came in the fourth or fifth round, the fight would’ve been ruled a technical decision, with Anderson more than likely winning the bout.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Anderson revealed that Nemkov’s mentor, Emelianenko got into it with him following the fight’s abrupt conclusion.

“When I got worked up that’s cause of Fedor came in and said, ‘You don’t win. You headbutt. You don’t win.’ Like motherf***er, what?” Anderson said. “Excuse my language. Like, really Fedor? You gonna say that? So you’re trying to tell me I wasn’t beating your guy? I wasn’t winning this fight?”

Bellator President Scott Coker is already on record as saying that Anderson vs. Nemkov rematch will take place later this year. Anderson had won three straight fights in Bellator after a rocky end to his UFC tenure.

Emelianenko is a mentor to many Russian MMA stars, including Nemkov. He’s widely regarded as arguably the greatest heavyweight in the sport’s history.

Anderson will have the opportunity to put a stamp on his recent performance against Nemkov and earn the Grand Prix title. After one of the most unusual ends to a Bellator fight in recent memory, Anderson and Nemkov are both looking for finality in their rematch.

