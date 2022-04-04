Cormier On Khamzat Chimaev’s Close Bond With Till: “It’s A Mistake”

Daniel Cormier isn’t sure if UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev‘s friendship with Darren Till is to his benefit as he rises in the sport.

Chimaev is set to face former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns in a featured bout at UFC 273. The winner could potentially get a welterweight title shot next against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards.

Chimaev has risen to prominence after an undefeated MMA career to date. He most recently finished Li Jingliang in a grappling clinic at UFC 267 and has also earned finishes over Gerald Meerschaert and Rhys McKee.

Chimaev has trained with the middleweight contending Till in both Sweden and Las Vegas. The two have developed quite a friendship and their bond has been the talk of many on social media.

But while Cormier is fine with the duo being friends, he thinks it may hurt Chimaev’s image to the general public. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cormier explained why Chimaev should tread lightly.

“I love the whole buddy-buddy thing with Darren Till,” Cormier said. “[But] I think it’s a mistake. I think he should continue to be a mystery to people. I think he should spend as little time in front of the public, and showing who he is, pulling the curtain back. I would pull the curtain back as little as I could if I’m Khamzat. Just because the mystery is good for him.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

Till and Chimaev haven’t just trained together, they’ve also made an impact in a Swedish community. They recently helped feed the homeless in Sweden before moving their respective training camps to the United States.

Chimaev has teased the idea of fighting Till in the past but has pivoted on that stance as their friendship has become closer. Till has gone on record stating how much he’s learned from training with Chimaev ahead of his anticipated UFC return.

While the friendship between Chimaev and Till is apparent, Cormier feels that the two of them may need to be careful to not impact their respective images going forward. Chimaev will look to continue his rise in the UFC against Burns and potentially earn a title shot in 2022.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev?