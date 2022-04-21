Cormier: I Don’t Think We’ll See Nick Diaz In The Octagon Again

Daniel Cormier is dubious about the potential return to action for Nick Diaz sometime later this year.

Diaz made his return to the Octagon after a six-year layoff last September when he faced Robbie Lawler. Cormier actually suggested that the former Strikeforce champion face the former UFC welterweight champion in a rematch 17 years in the making before the fight was even scheduled.

Yet the fight didn’t go to plan for Diaz, with the 38-year-old suffering a stoppage loss after a difficult fight. Diaz was visibly tired entering the third round, with questions already surrounding the fighter’s conditioning having asked for the fight to be moved up a weight class during fight week.

According to his coach, plans are now set in place for Diaz to return to the Octagon sometime later this year, looking to avenge his loss and show there is still plenty of fight left in the old dog.

Cormier spoke on the potential return of Diaz on his DC & RC program.

“My last visual of Nick Diaz, I don’t think we’re really going to see him again in the Octagon. In the pictures, he looked shredded. Inside the Octagon, he looked like a different man. He didn’t look like he wanted to be in there,” said Cormier. (h/t BJPenn.com)

Dana White seemed somewhat impressed with Nick Diaz’s performance after the UFC star landed several significant strikes throughout the first and second round before tiring out and inviting the referee to call an end to the rematch.

Therefore, with the top man of the promotion satisfied with what he saw, perhaps we have not seen the last of Diaz in the Octagon after all despite Cormier’s prediction.

Would you like to see Nick Diaz fight again or should he call it quits?