Covington Turns The Tables On Masvidal’s Infamous “3-Piece & A Soda”

UFC welterweight star Colby Covington has flipped Jorge Masvidal‘s memorable “three-piece and a soda” line on its head following his dominant victory over “Gamebred.”

In the main event of UFC 272 earlier this month, a historical feud between two former friends, teammates, and roommates finally entered the cage. Covington and Masvidal, who cornered each other and trained together at American Top Team prior to their animosity-fueled split, promised to do some serious damage to each other inside the cage.

While that didn’t happen on either side, one party was certainly superior on the night. Across five rounds, Covington used his elite wrestling and grappling to control Masvidal and repeatedly take him down. At the end of 25 minutes, “Chaos” was awarded a unanimous decision verdict, with the three scorecards reading 49-46, 50-44, and 50-45.

Unsurprisingly, Covington has chosen to focus on the scorecard of Derek Cleary, who, like Sal D’Amato, scored every round in his favor. The difference, however, was a 10-8 fifth round Cleary awarded Covington.

Liking the sound of that dominance, the former interim welterweight titleholder has used the lopsided tally to mock his fallen foe.

Covington: I Gave Masvidal A 50-44 & A Soda

Masvidal shot from being just another name in the UFC to stardom in 2019, a year that saw him finish Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. One of the most memorable moments, however, came outside the cage.

At a UFC Fight Night event in London, “Gamebred” had a backstage altercation with fellow 170lber Leon Edwards. After words were exchanged, the Miami native approached “Rocky” and threw a surprise punching combination, which he later termed a “three-piece and a soda.”

But during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Covington turned the tables on his rival’s famous phrase. When asked if the UFC 272 headliner brought with it any surprises, Covington claimed it went exactly how he’d expected, and gave a unique take on Masvidal’s trademark quote.

“No, not at all. (It went) exactly how I expected it to go,” said Covington. “Every second of the fight, 50-44 and a soda his bitch ass. So that’s exactly what I knew was gonna happen. I beat him every single round. It wasn’t even competitive.”

If recent allegations are proven to be true, it appears Masvidal may have fired back with a ‘sucker-punch and a steak’. The BMF titleholder was arrested and charged last week after reportedly attacking Covington outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami, an incident that came after the above remarks.

The #7-ranked welterweight has since pleaded not guilty to charges of felony battery and criminal mischief.

