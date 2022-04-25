Quote: Curtis Blaydes Could Be HW Champ In Any Promotion In The World

Curtis Blaydes has yet to fight for UFC gold, but Bellator commentator and former referee John McCarthy believes ‘Razor’ would be a champ in any promotion right now.

Blaydes has been known for his wrestling and has been dominant in that, but in the main event of UFC Columbus, he showed off his striking. He was taking on Chris Daukaus and did not shoot for one takedown and ended up getting a second-round TKO.

John McCarthy believes this latest performance proves just how good Blaydes is.

“Curtis has the ability to become the heavyweight champion anywhere. He’s got a lot of skill. he is that good,” McCarthy said on his Weighing In podcast (via Sportskeeda). “He has got good wrestling, he’s got good standup, he’s a smart guy. Curtis Blaydes is, you know one fight away from being a champion. Should he leave UFC, no, not if that’s what, you know, he wants to be and everything., one thing I say with him is, I don’t believe that Curtis should change his style, change his approach to fighting.”

Curtis Blaydes (Image Credit: Yifan Ding/Getty Images for UFC)

Although John McCarthy says Curtis Blaydes would be a heavyweight champion anywhere, some may disagree. That is due to the fact he has been knocked out twice by Francis Ngannou who is the current UFC champ, so it’s unlikely he will get a third shot anytime soon. He also suffered a KO loss to Derrick Lewis who has fallen out as the top contender, so that too, will hurt his chances of fighting for the belt soon.

However, there is no doubting Blaydes’ skillset as he is a phenomenal wrestler and has shown off improved striking. Also, at 31 years old, he still has time on his side.

Blaydes has also displayed KO power, which is a frightening thought considering he can take his opponent down and maul them or stand and trade and find the stoppage that way.

With that in mind, Blaydes has a legitimate shot at beating any heavyweight in the world as McCarthy says.

Do you agree with John McCarthy that Curtis Blaydes is a heavyweight champion in any promotion?