Cynthia Calvillo To Face Nina Nunes At July 9 UFC Fight Night

A UFC women’s flyweight matchup between Cynthia Calvillo and former strawweight Nina Nunes on July 9th at a to-be-determined venue.

News of the booking was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Calvillo is looking to get back in the win column following three straight losses. She most recently lost to Andrea Lee last November via corner stoppage after suffering a broken orbital bone during the fight.

Calvillo’s last victory came against Jessica Eye in June 2020. She competed in a potential No. 1 contender bout against Jéssica Andrade at UFC 266 but lost via first-round TKO to the former strawweight queen.

Calvillo began her career in the strawweight division, earning three-straight victories to begin her UFC tenure before a loss to former strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

As for Nunes, she’ll make the move up in weight following back-to-back losses to Tatiana Suarez and Mackenzie Dern. Before that, she won four straight over the likes of Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.

The July 9th Fight Night event doesn’t have a venue or location just yet. The only other fight booked on the card is a bantamweight matchup between top prospects Ronnie Lawrence and Saidyokub Kakhramonov. Calvillo and Nunes will look to get back on track in a must-win for both female fighters.

What is your prediction for Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes?