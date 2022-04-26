Dan Hardy Is Rooting For The UFC Release Of Nate Diaz

Former UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy wants to see Nate Diaz’s recently shared wish of release from the UFC granted.

Diaz has one more fight left on his UFC contract and hasn’t competed since his loss to Leon Edwards last year at UFC 263. He’s repeatedly used social media to try to persuade the promotion to book him a fight as soon as possible, but nothing has been formally announced or come to fruition.

Diaz was initially thought to fight Dustin Poirier next in a welterweight grudge match, but talks have stalled and the UFC is moving on from the idea. Now, the Stockton star remains in search of a potential opponent.

Tensions between Diaz and the UFC seemed to hit a boiling point when Diaz recently requested to be released by the promotion. The UFC hasn’t formally addressed Diaz’s request and seems intent on keeping him on the roster for at least one more fight.

In a recent tweet, Hardy alluded to his desire to see Diaz move on from the UFC.

I hope @NateDiaz209 gets released soon.



There are loads of good options for him on the outside.



Who would you like to see him fight in his last @UFC bout? — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) April 26, 2022

Hardy, like Diaz, has had his issues with the UFC brass. He was let go from his role as a commentator following an alleged altercation with a UFC staffer backstage at an event, which came after a heated cage-side argument with referee Herb Dean.

It’s unclear if and when Diaz will return to the UFC for the last fight on his current deal, and if the promotion intends on extending him beyond one more Octagon appearance. Nevertheless, Hardy wants to see Diaz move on after a long tenure with the UFC that included a win on The Ultimate Fighter.

Do you also want to see Nate Diaz released from the UFC?