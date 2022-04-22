White Reminds “Dummies” Of Proper Airplane Etiquette With Mike Tyson

Dana White has handed out some free advice on how to survive a chance run-in with “Iron” Mike Tyson on an airplane.

Mike Tyson earned his reputation as “The Baddest Man On The Planet” with one vicious KO after another during his rise to fame and championship glory as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.

Not too long ago, Tyson showed that he still packs a wallop when he competed against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing match in November 2020.

None of this information prevented a man from reportedly harassing Tyson on an airplane and then allegedly getting greeted with Tyson’s fists in retaliation.

Tyson’s camp has issued a statement about the incident in which the passenger in question is said to have been intoxicated and even threw a water bottle at Tyson while Tyson was in his seat.

According to reports, the passenger was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Tyson’s friend and UFC President Dana White, similar incidents can be avoided in the future if “dummies” follow his survival protocol when bumping into Tyson on an aircraft.

After news broke of Tyson’s airline incident, White tweeted out a dated video of him knowing his role and giving his seat up to Tyson to avoid any problems. You can peep the video below.

Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane. pic.twitter.com/gJFoKOtmkO — danawhite (@danawhite) April 21, 2022

“Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane,” White posted.

After White gave up his seat, a much more relaxed Tyson than the one found on Thursday’s video could be heard saying, “This is nice,” as he reclines with the aid of a travel pillow.

The camera then pans to a shrugging and smiling Dana White, with a face that reads, ‘What do you expect me to do? I’m no dummy!’

Many fans and fighters have spoken out in defense of Tyson since the story of Thursday’s airline incident broke. And clearly, one significant name who also stands by Tyson is the man who knows not to ever stand in his way, the UFC bossman himself, Dana White.

What would YOU do if “Iron” Mike Tyson wanted to take your seat on an airplane?