Dana White Thinks The Judges “Blew” Sterling/Yan UFC 273 Result

If you thought the judges awarded the UFC 273 co-main event to the wrong fighter, someone at the top of the promotion’s food chain happens to agree with you.

At UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling got his hand raised to become the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, but he didn’t quite silence his critics. That’s because many spectators, especially Sterling’s detractors, have already been vocal in their opinion that it should have been Petr Yan to get the nod from the judges.

Sterling took home the split decision after being awarded rounds 1, 2, and 3 by two of the three judges. Speaking to reporters at the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, White gave his opinion on the outcome, believing it should have been Yan who had his hand raised instead of “The FunkMaster.”

“I thought the judges blew that one,” White said. “I had it 3-2 the other way. I don’t know how you guys scored it, but I guess it’s all in how you score that first round.”

Indeed, the first round was the deciding factor in the bout, as all three judges were in agreement about rounds 2-5.

After the bout, Yan called for a trilogy fight, but White has other ideas, pointing to a fight between Sterling and former champion T.J. Dillashaw instead.

Sterling himself is clearly on board with that idea. He made that abundantly clear in his Octagon interview when he called out Dillashaw, who was there in attendance to witness Sterling’s crowning moment.

Who do you think won the UFC 273 co-main event between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan?