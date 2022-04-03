Archives: Dana White Will Never Book Ferguson vs Khabib Again (2018)

Contrary to what was stated in this article, Dana White and the UFC would, in fact, book Khabib vs. Ferguson again in 2020. And yet again, the fight fell through for the fifth and final time.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED APRIL 3, 2018, 9:26 AM]

Dana White appears to have lost faith in Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson ever happening.

The bout between the two has been booked a total of 4 times now with both fighters having pulled out two times each.

The latest bout between the two was canceled only 6 days prior to the event, with Ferguson pulling out due to a knee injury.

The first bout was arranged for December 11th, 2015, the second was booked for April 16th, 2016, the third was booked for March 4th, 2017, and the most recent one was set for April 7th, 2018.

The latest bout was canceled via a freak accident which saw Ferguson trip and fall whilst on UFC media duties. It appears that this bout has a severe case of bad luck surrounding it.

With four straight years of cancellation, would the UFC consider making the bout a fifth time? Dana White doesn’t think so.

“Hell no!” Dana said to ESPN. “I’m never making that fight again, ever!” said the president.

Luckily for the UFC and fans around the world, Max Holloway was willing to step in on 6 days’ notice to fight Khabib for the UFC lightweight title. White also stated that the interim belt that Ferguson currently holds will be stripped and he may not even be guaranteed to battle the winner between Khabib and Holloway.

With the bout now canceled for the fourth time, many fighters and fans have given up on the bout ever happening, deeming it a dream fight that was never meant to be.

Do you think the fight will happen in the future or is the bout cursed?