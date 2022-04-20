Daniel Cormier Advises Jake Paul To Face Silva To Be “Legitimate”

Former UFC champion turned commentator Daniel Cormier has an idea in mind for who Jake Paul should fight next in the boxing ring.

Paul is expected to return to the find later this year for his sixth professional boxing match. He’s undefeated and is coming off of wins over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Paul has teased the idea of boxing former UFC champion Michael Bisping next, with some mutual interest from the former fighter turned commentator. However, Cormier isn’t sold on the idea of Paul boxing a retired athlete.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cormier provided an alternative for Paul instead of fighting Bisping.

“You want an older guy to fight?” Cormier said of Paul. “Hey, there’s a former UFC champion that is doing exactly what you’re doing. His name’s Anderson Silva. That’s who you should be fighting, Jake. That’s who you should be calling out, because guess what, he still fits the mold. Former UFC champ. Amateur boxer because he’s only fought, I don’t know, five boxing fights just like you. He’s your size and he’s up there in age so it still fits the mold.

“You should be calling out Anderson, not Michael Bisping. That’s the fight. That’s the fight. Not only does that fight fit the mold of what you’re doing, that fight actually gives us some idea of what this thing is that you’re trying to do or portray.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Cormier and Paul have their history as well. Paul repeatedly targeted Cormier on social media before a confrontation between the two cageside at UFC 261 last year.

Silva is coming off of a knockout win over Tito Ortiz and still seems intent on boxing later in 2022.

If the Bisping fight doesn’t come to fruition, a matchup with Silva may make a lot of sense for Paul’s next bout.

Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight next?