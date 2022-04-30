Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson Set For UFC London on July 23

Darren Till will attempt to break a two-fight losing streak when he meets Jack Hermansson in front of a home crowd at UFC Fight Night London.

Sources close to MMA Junkie verified that both fighters have agreed to the matchup. It will feature as the co-main event of UFC London, which will take place on July 23 at the O2 Arena.

Till will be returning to action after a long layoff due to injury. The #8-ranked middleweight last fought in September, losing to Derek Brunson via submission. Since then, the 29-year-old has trained extensively with Khamzat Chimaev and even cornered the Swede during his UFC 273 victory over Gilbert Burns.

Till, who inked a new contract with the UFC in March, has only won a single fight at middleweight since making the move up from welterweight in 2019. In November of that year, he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision, and in July 2020, lost to Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision.

PHOTO: MMA JUNKIE

Hermansson, too, will be attempting to get back in the win column. The #7-ranked middleweight lost to Sean Strickland via split decision in February. In May 2021, the Norwegian defeated Edmen Shabazyan via unanimous decision, and in December 2020, lost to Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision.

Listed below are the fights expected to go down at UFC Fight Night London:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)



Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till (middleweight)



Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)



Charles Johnson vs. Muhammad Mokaev (flyweight)

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC London, Darren Till or Jack Hermansson?