De La Hoya: Jake Paul On His Way To Becoming Boxing World Champion

Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya thinks YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has what it takes to earn a boxing world title.

Paul is just five fights into his boxing career, but De La Hoya has been impressed with his small sample size of ring appearances. Paul most recently defeated Ben Askren, followed up by back-to-back wins over former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, last year.

Paul is expected to return to boxing later in 2022, potentially against Tommy Fury. But, nothing has been set in stone regarding his next opponent.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the boxing legend made a big prediction regarding Paul’s future in the ring.

“Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul,” De La Hoya said. “He’s the real deal. I’m going to tell you that.

“With only four or five fights, and the way he’s taking it serious, Jake Paul is the real deal. And I dare anyone who has boxing or MMA experience to call him out because this guy can beat a lot of good champions, maybe great champions. He’s on to something because he’s taking it serious.

“This is not a one-off, two-off, three-off, no. He wants to become a world champion and there’s no way out of becoming world champion. You have to fight the very best and he’s doing it right!

“He’s on his way to becoming a contender, and he’s on his way to becoming a world contender, then a world champion. If he keeps it up, with all the social media stuff, look, everybody wants to be him! Think about it, everybody wants followers. (h/t Mirror)

Paul made his boxing debut in early 2020 against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, earning a first-round TKO. He followed it up by knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson before a bump up in competition against former UFC stars.

A major criticism of Paul has been the fact that he has yet to face an experienced boxer during his young career. If he commits to eventually transitioning to MMA, he’ll need to face a top-tier boxer sooner rather than later to make De La Hoya’s prophecy come true.

Do you think Jake Paul has what it takes to be a world champion?