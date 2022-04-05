Demetrious Johnson on Figueiredo vs Moreno 4: Why Do A Fourth Fight?

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is baffled as to why the UFC is looking to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno for a fourth time in succession.

Figueiredo recently regained his UFC flyweight title in a unanimous decision victory over Moreno at UFC 270 earlier this year. The Brazilian had previously lost his title to the Mexican via submission in 2021.

The pair had already fought once before their title wins having played out a majority draw in late 2020. This now sees them both having a win each in their personal series leading to a historic fourth fight being on the horizon.

Both Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France are coming off winning streaks that have guided them into title contention.

However, instead of giving other contenders a chance at UFC gold and reducing the chance of the division becoming stagnated, the organization is looking to book the fourth fight next. Kara-France even declared himself ready to be the backup for the fight, which looks set to take place sometime in July.

Demetrious Johnson: Why Do A Fourth Fight?

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson said in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he is puzzled by the reports of the UFC looking to book the fourth fight as he wants to see a title fight involving a different contender for the first time in three fights.

“The [Deiveson Figueiredo] vs. Brandon Moreno fight, why do a fourth fight? Like, why? Fight [Alexandre] Pantoja, let Pantjoa fight. Let Kai-Kara France fight. Let someone totally different fight. Get a fresh look in front of you… Yes, it makes a lot of money sense for the UFC, and maybe the athletes too. But I know how the UFC contracts are structured, whether Brandon Moreno fights Figueiredo or Kai Kara-France, I’m sure gonna get the same pay. Those boys ain’t getting the same pay-per-view points. Flyweights never get paid pay-per-view points. Don’t act like y’all getting 800,000 thousand pay-per-view buys.” (h/t BJPenn.com)

Do you agree with Demetrious Johnson? Should the UFC book someone else as the next title challenger at flyweight?