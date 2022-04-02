Archives: Dominick Reyes Says Jon Jones ‘Needs Some Real Help’ (2020)

The following article was published on this day two years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED APRIL 2, 2020, 10:43 AM]

Dominick Reyes believes Jon Jones needs help after his latest arrest for DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. It was no doubt a bad sight for many MMA fans seeing the light heavyweight champ get in trouble.

For Reyes, he says the arrest proves “Bones” needs some real help.

“The arrest comes at no surprise to anyone; his pattern of habitual line stepping is apparent,” Reyes told FanSided. “I think he needs some real help.”

Although Jones was arrested, he did accept a plea deal, so he will avoid jail time. So, it appears he will keep his light heavyweight belt. But for Reyes, he says he deserves a title shot regardless if Jones is the champion or not.

“I still know I was the better fighter that night,” Reyes said. “I want a rematch. But if he is out of the picture,” he said. “I feel I have earned another title shot.”

In the end, Dominick Reyes is continuing to train despite the COVID-19 pandemic and will be ready for a title fight as soon as the UFC can get back to having events.

“Well, it hasn’t really impacted my training regime because most of my training is private as a championship contender,” he said. “It also helps that I have my own facilities.”