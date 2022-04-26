Dustin Poirier Calls For The Creation Of A New UFC Division

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has called for the introduction of a new UFC division.

Eagle FC, Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s organization, saw a 165lbs division installed with the inclusion of former UFC welterweight Kevin Lee, who had called for the weight class throughout his time in the UFC.

Now, another UFC star is calling for the weight class, as Poirier has declared on his Twitter account: “We need 162lbs or a 165lbs division”

We need 162lbs or a 165lbs division — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 23, 2022

The American called for a 165lbs division back in 2020 while claiming he would never cut to 155lbs again.

Although the former interim UFC lightweight champion went against his promise of not competing at lightweight again, it appears he has reinstated his position. with Poirier now likely to compete above the 155lbs threshold for the foreseeable future.

Poirier has seen two attempts at the UFC lightweight title fall short with submission losses to Khabib and Charles Oliveira respectively. The #1-ranked UFC lightweight is still hopeful of a UFC title, just in another division.

There remains an element of doubt as to whether Poirier will look to compete at welterweight with his lightweight future up in the air. Although, previous callouts of Nate Diaz suggest the 33-year-old is eyeing up the 170lbs division. He has also explicitly stated that he is open to taking fights in the welterweight division moving forward.

Yet, the introduction of a new 162/165lbs division would be seen as a fresh start for Poirier, who would be looking to become the first champion of the potential weight class. An introduction of the division may well lead to a fourth fight with Conor McGregor, who’s also looking at a return away from lightweight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland attempts a punch against Dustin Poirier in the first round in their lightweight bout during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The possibility of ‘The Diamond’ getting his wishes granted seems unlikely. UFC President Dana White has spoken publicly of his disinterest in creating a 165lbs division across the years, stating that the division will not exist as long as he remains.

However, with yet another UFC star calling for the division to be introduced, perhaps Poirier will be able to convince White to switch his stance.

