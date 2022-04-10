Watch: Eduardo Ramon Wins First Title Defense With Perfect Flying Knee

Iron Man 170lb champion Eduardo Ramon didn’t show any anxiety in his first title defense as he earned a wild knockout at Iron Man CF 23.

Ramon, who had been known for his grappling prowess over his recent run of wins, shocked the crowd with a flying knee against Junior de Oliveira.

Watch Ramon send his opponent collapsing to the canvas with one of the best flying knees you’ll see in the MMA cage.

Eduardo "Camelo" Ramon closes out Iron Man with a bang via flying switch knee KO over Junior de Oliveira. And still the welterweight champ. #IronManCF23 pic.twitter.com/RrTQdkVUVq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 9, 2022

Oliveira appeared to briefly protest the stoppage despite his body going limp following the flying knee from Ramon.

Ramon earned the promotion’s welterweight title over Well Oliveira at Iron Man CF 22 last December. He signed with Iron Man following a first-round submission over Edson Freitas at Benevides Combat 1.

A fight before, Bruno Henrique earned a first-round knockout of his own for the Iron Man featherweight title over Werlleson Almeida.

With the win over Oliveira, Ramon moves to a 21-7 professional record and is expected to return to the cage later this year.

