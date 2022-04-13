Erin Blanchfield Vs. JJ Aldrich Targeted For June 4 UFC Fight Night

A women’s flyweight matchup between rising contenders Erin Blanchfield and JJ Aldrich is reportedly in the works for June 4.

News of the targeted booking was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Blanchfield is coming off of a win over Miranda Maverick at UFC 269. She was originally supposed to face Maycee Barber before Barber pulled out on short notice.

Blanchfield is regarded as one of the top female prospects in the UFC following an impressive debut against Sarah Alpar last September. The 22-year-old has won five straight, including back-to-back fights during a brief stint with Invicta FC.

Blanchfield’s lone defeat in her young MMA career came against Tracy Cortez in a split decision at Invicta FC 34 before Cortez ended up signing with the UFC herself.

Blanchfield will face a tough test against Aldrich, who is on a bit of a winning streak of her own with three straight victories. She earned a unanimous decision win over Gillian Robertson in her last outing on March 12.

As of the latest UFC rankings update, Blanchfield holds the No. 15 spot in the flyweight division. Aldrich likely needs one more win to have a number next to her name on the list.

Blanchfield and Aldrich are chasing a shot against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who is set to face Taila Santos at UFC 275. The winner could potentially move up in the division and move one step closer to the flyweight title conversation.

The June 4th Fight Night event doesn’t have an official headliner yet but will feature a featherweight matchup between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev. The event also doesn’t have an official location and venue booked.

