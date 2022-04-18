Fabricio Werdum Opts Against Retirement, Eyes 2022 PFL Return

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has decided against calling it quits after reports of his absence from the 2022 PFL season.

Werdum hasn’t fought since his controversial loss to Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut that was later overturned to a no-contest. This after Ferreira appeared to tap to a submission from Werdum, the fight wasn’t stopped and Ferreira earned a knockout just seconds later.

Werdum signed with the PFL after the UFC opted not to re-sign him following a win over Alexander Gustafsson in July 2020. He was slated to face Brandon Sayles for his second PFL bout last June but was unable to get medical clearance.

During a recent interview with Ag.Fight, Werdum teased a potential retirement from MMA after a long career in the cage.

“It’s a bit complicated to say that to a fighter after 24 years of fighting,” Werdum said. “Even my wife keeps telling me to say I’m retired, that I’m done. I tell her I won’t say it. … But talking about MMA, I think it’s hard for me to come back because it’s more dedication, staying two, three months in the United States, and I’m living in Brazil for a year and three months now. If there’s a boxing match, I’d do it. … To sum it up: boxing, yes. MMA, no. It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer to make me stop doing what I’ve been doing right now.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Now, as first reported by Sherdog, Werdum has decided that he would like to compete for the PFL in 2022 and has asked to make his return in June.

Werdum earned the UFC heavyweight title by submitting Cain Velasquez in June 2015. He would go on to lose the belt in his first title defense via a first-round knockout to Stipe Miocic.

MMA News will keep you posted on who Werdum is pitted against should he get his wish of returning to competition in June.