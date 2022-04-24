Fighters React To Andrade Submitting Lemos at UFC Vegas 52

Jéssica Andrade showed that she’s still a strawweight title contender by defeating Amanda Lemos with the first standing arm triangle submission in UFC history.

Andrade secured the win just over three minutes into the main event bout, marking a successful return to the strawweight division. The former champ is now riding a two-fight win streak, having previously defeated Cynthia Calvillo at flyweight. Thanks to her almost two-year absence from the strawweight division, Andrade went into this fight unranked.

For Lemos, the loss was her first in six bouts, ending a run that saw her become the #10- ranked strawweight and most recently defeat Angela Hill. We can now expect Andrade to once again break into the division’s top ten in the coming days.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

This was Jéssica Andrade’s first win at strawweight in almost three years.

That dominant performance may have put Jessica Andrade back into title shot talks 💪 #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/tGBWAS9h9g — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Andrade’s victory over Lemos at UFC Vegas 52.

All I gotta say is, “BOA!!!!” #UFCVegas52 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 24, 2022

WOW!!! ANDRADE IS A BEAST!!!🔥#UFCVegas52 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) April 24, 2022

Standaconda from Andrade 😄 Wow!@ufc — Davey Grant (@DaveyGrantMMA) April 24, 2022

Standing arm triangle. Amazing submission #UFCVegas52 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) April 24, 2022

What a finish by Andrade!

🇧🇷🙏🏾#UFCVegas52 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) April 24, 2022

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 52. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.