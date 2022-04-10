Fighters React To Chimaev Outlasting Burns at UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev proved the hype is real by defeating Gilbert Burns in what was an absolute classic at UFC 273 tonight.
A candidate for Fight of the Year, Chimaev and Burns engaged in a thrilling, back-and- forth war, with both fighters having their moments. Khamzat took the advantage in round one after he knocked Burns down and almost put him away with some savage ground and pound.
Burns hit back in round two, however, sending Chimaev sprawling to the canvas when his huge right landed flush. And in round three, both men had success on the feet, with Khamzat doing just enough to round out a 29-28 unanimous decision victory.
Unlike previous opponents, the#2-ranked welterweight Burns was a truly stern test for the #11-ranked Chimaev, who we can expect to enter the top 5 in the coming days.
Catch all the highlights of the fight below.
Chimaev defeated Burns via 29-28 unanimous decision. It was his fifth UFC win in a row.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Chimaev’s victory over Burns at UFC 273.
