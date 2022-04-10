Fighters React To Chimaev Outlasting Burns at UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev proved the hype is real by defeating Gilbert Burns in what was an absolute classic at UFC 273 tonight.

A candidate for Fight of the Year, Chimaev and Burns engaged in a thrilling, back-and- forth war, with both fighters having their moments. Khamzat took the advantage in round one after he knocked Burns down and almost put him away with some savage ground and pound.

Burns hit back in round two, however, sending Chimaev sprawling to the canvas when his huge right landed flush. And in round three, both men had success on the feet, with Khamzat doing just enough to round out a 29-28 unanimous decision victory.

Unlike previous opponents, the#2-ranked welterweight Burns was a truly stern test for the #11-ranked Chimaev, who we can expect to enter the top 5 in the coming days.

Catch all the highlights of the fight below.

Chimaev defeated Burns via 29-28 unanimous decision. It was his fifth UFC win in a row.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Chimaev’s victory over Burns at UFC 273.

Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 10, 2022

ROUND OF THE YEAR!!! These guys are madmen! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Wow these judges really just screwed my man!!! Burns won that bro!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Split decision at best, I say it was a draw. Either way great fkin fight #UFC273 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) April 10, 2022

This fight just proves how great is @USMAN84kg. If you watched his fight against Gilbert you'll know.#UFC273 #P4P 🤴 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022

Gilbert Burns is a G! #ufc273 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 10, 2022

Amazing fight give me a draw — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Amazing fight! — michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022

WOW!!!! WHAT A FIGHT!!!!! I think khamzat took it in the third but what a fight! #UFC273 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 10, 2022

Gotta love Gilbert ! All heart — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 10, 2022

Gilbert won that fight f*ck what you heard — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022

