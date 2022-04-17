Fighters React To Muhammad Outworking Luque At UFC Vegas 51

Belal Muhammad edged closer to a welterweight title shot by earning a unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51 this evening.

Both men had their moments in the main even bout, but in the end, Muhammad’s wrestling proved too much to handle for Luque. The American took Luque’s back several times during the fight and resiliently weathered some brutal strikes from the Brazilian. In his Octagon interview, Muhammad took the opportunity to call out Colby Covington.

#6 ranked welterweight Muhammad is now riding an eight-fight unbeaten streak, having previously defeated Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia last year. With this win over #5 ranked Luque, we can expect Belal to enter the top five in the coming days.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

5️⃣ rounds in the book to close out #UFCVegas51! pic.twitter.com/8QuDXyMhGA — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

Mention his name at the top of the division 😤 #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/vfz5nEF31S — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

🇵🇸 @BullyB170 is here to prove the doubters wrong! #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/Ny8SsAxG2d — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Belal Muhammad’s victory over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51.

.@bullyb170 stuck to his gameplan for 25 minutes. Love it or hate it, he relied on his strengths and it won him this fight! #UFCVegas51 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022

I have to give Belal some credit for coming back from a Tko loss and getting some revenge 👏 Impressive display of courage. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 17, 2022

Great job @bullyb170 . Gotta always respect the wrestling. #UFCVegas51 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) April 17, 2022

Congrats brotha @bullyb170 way to grind it out #UFCVegas51 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 17, 2022

Belal “remember the money you made me” Muhammad — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 17, 2022

Congrats to @bullyb170 for fighting the perfect fight 🔥🇵🇸 — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) April 17, 2022

My man @bullyb170 stuck to his game plan. Stayed composed. Perfect execution against an always dangerous Luque — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 17, 2022

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Results & Highlights

