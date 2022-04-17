Fighters React To Muhammad Outworking Luque At UFC Vegas 51

Belal Muhammad edged closer to a welterweight title shot by earning a unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51 this evening.
Both men had their moments in the main even bout, but in the end, Muhammad’s wrestling proved too much to handle for Luque. The American took Luque’s back several times during the fight and resiliently weathered some brutal strikes from the Brazilian. In his Octagon interview, Muhammad took the opportunity to call out Colby Covington.
#6 ranked welterweight Muhammad is now riding an eight-fight unbeaten streak, having previously defeated Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia last year. With this win over #5 ranked Luque, we can expect Belal to enter the top five in the coming days.
You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.
Belal Muhammad is now on an eight-fight unbeaten streak.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Belal Muhammad’s victory over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51.
UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Results & Highlights
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 51. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.