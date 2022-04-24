Fighters React To Puelles’ Submission Of Guida At UFC Vegas 52

UFC lightweight Claudio Puelles made a statement at UFC Vegas 52 tonight by earning a quick submission win over veteran Clay Guida.
After Guida landed a takedown, it didn’t take long for the American to become hopelessly ensnared in the jiu-jitsu of Puelles. Guida successfully fought off a triangle and armbar attempt but was forced to tap when the “The Prince of Peru” locked in a lightning-quick kneebar to earn the victory after just three minutes.
It was Puelles’ fifth UFC win in a row and his third via kneebar. With such slick submission skills, the 26-year-old Peruvian looks like he could pose problems for much of the lightweight division.
You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Puelles’ victory over Guida at UFC Vegas 52.
