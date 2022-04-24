Fighters React To Puelles’ Submission Of Guida At UFC Vegas 52

UFC lightweight Claudio Puelles made a statement at UFC Vegas 52 tonight by earning a quick submission win over veteran Clay Guida.

After Guida landed a takedown, it didn’t take long for the American to become hopelessly ensnared in the jiu-jitsu of Puelles. Guida successfully fought off a triangle and armbar attempt but was forced to tap when the “The Prince of Peru” locked in a lightning-quick kneebar to earn the victory after just three minutes.

It was Puelles’ fifth UFC win in a row and his third via kneebar. With such slick submission skills, the 26-year-old Peruvian looks like he could pose problems for much of the lightweight division.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Puelles’ victory over Guida at UFC Vegas 52.

So happy for you brother great win Cabron @prince_of_peru #UFCVegas52 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 24, 2022

That has to be the fastest knee bar transition you’ve ever seen. #ufcvegas52 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 24, 2022

I love me some Clay Guida. But I’m telling y’all. Claudio is goood! Solid everywhere. #UFCvegas52 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 24, 2022

WOW!! Super impressive!! Slick kneebar at transition!! #UFCVegas52 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 24, 2022

Wow this kids a killer — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 24, 2022

Bien hecho @ClaudioPuelles7 🇵🇪 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 24, 2022

Slick submission. Clay still the man #UFCVegas52 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 24, 2022

Dam guida is older than me?! I thought I was the old man of the LW 😂 — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) April 24, 2022

