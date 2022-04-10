Fighters React To Sterling’s Split Decision Win Over Yan At UFC 273

Aljamain Sterling removed all doubt that he’s the undisputed best bantamweight after defeating Petr Yan in their title unification bout at UFC 273.

The fight was a much different affair to the duo’s previous outing over a year ago, with Sterling dominating Yan on the ground for much of the fight. Yan, however, successfully fended off numerous submission attempts to return fire with some devastating strikes, and even some grappling of his own. But Sterling held on to edge out a very close split-decision victory.

Sterling is now riding a seven-fight win streak, and with this win, has gone a long way to silence all the doubters who questioned the legitimacy of his title reign. The 32-year-old called out former champ T.J. Dillashaw in his post-fight Octagon interview, while Yan remained certain that he had won, and called for a rematch.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

25 minutes of action in the books. Who you got? 👀 #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/mW6xFs8g8V — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2022

This was Sterling’s seventh UFC win in a row.

Sterling defeated Yan via split decision (48-47×2, 47-48)

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Sterling’s victory over Yan at UFC 273.

And you guys think these guys are at my level. 😂 anyways congrats @funkmasterMMA you listen to my plan. 🏆🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Man idk about that one either sterling showed up tho great fight by both competitors — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022

Aljo made me my money tonight ! Let’s go ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 10, 2022

Big congratulations to the bantanweight undisputed @funkmasterMMA 👏🏾🏆!#ufc273 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) April 10, 2022

We may see chapter 3 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

