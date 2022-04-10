Fighters React To Volkanovski’s TKO Victory Over Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title for the third time by defeating The Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC 273 tonight.

The Australian put on a striking clinic and never looked in doubt as he dominated the Zombie, otherwise known as Chang Sung Jung, on the feet. The most pivotal moment of the fight came at the end of round three when Volkanovski almost put the Zombie away with some savage ground-and-pound before the Korean was saved by the buzzer. Volkanovski, however, made quick work of the Zombie in round four, after a mean right forced the ref to step in and call the fight, with the Korean still standing.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

This was Volkanovski’s 21st win in a row.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Volkanovski’s victory over The Korean Zombie at UFC 273.

Volkanovski is one of the most dominant champions we’ve had, yet no one cheers when he walks out. Such bullshit #ufc273 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 10, 2022

Bet on Volk in the 4th ! Let’s go ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 10, 2022

We love you zombie — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2022

Great call @HerbDeanMMA and absolute amazing performance each an every time he steps in the octagon @alexvolkanovski @ufc — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 10, 2022

Herb Dean the best out period @HerbDeanMMA — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022

Volkanovski is an absolute SAVAGE!!! 😳#UFC273 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Results & Highlights

