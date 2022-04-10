Fighters React To Volkanovski’s TKO Victory Over Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title for the third time by defeating The Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC 273 tonight.
The Australian put on a striking clinic and never looked in doubt as he dominated the Zombie, otherwise known as Chang Sung Jung, on the feet. The most pivotal moment of the fight came at the end of round three when Volkanovski almost put the Zombie away with some savage ground-and-pound before the Korean was saved by the buzzer. Volkanovski, however, made quick work of the Zombie in round four, after a mean right forced the ref to step in and call the fight, with the Korean still standing.
You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.
This was Volkanovski’s 21st win in a row.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Volkanovski’s victory over The Korean Zombie at UFC 273.
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Results & Highlights
