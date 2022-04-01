Fire Reportedly Destroys Home Of UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar lost his Nevada house in a fire on Monday, per a Thursday report by TMZ.

Bonnar, who announced his retirement following a loss to Anderson Silva in 2012 after 15 appearances in the Octagon, resides in Henderson, along with his family.

TMZ, whose report states that the Henderson Fire Department received a call for a residential fire at 2:40 PM on Monday, obtained a video appearing to show the 44-year-old’s home in flames.

The wife of the UFC legend, Andrea Bonnar, seemingly provided an update on her personal Facebook page. She wrote that her family had “lost everything” in the fire.

A public information officer for the Fire Dept. provided the following statement to MMA Fighting on the matter.

“On March 28 at 2:40p.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire near Galleria Drive and Cadence Vista Drive,” the release read. “Upon arrival, flames and smoke were visible from the exterior of the home. Due to the high winds and condition of the fire, HFD upgraded their response to a 2-alarm fire. The fire was knocked down at 3:48p.m. No transports or injuries were reported. 2 adults, one juvenile and four dogs were displaced.”

During his 13-year career in MMA, Bonnar shared the cage with stars like Mark Coleman, Jon Jones, Rashad Evans, and Lyoto Machida. He’s perhaps best remembered for the bout that etched his name in the sport’s history and the UFC Hall of Fame, a Fight of the Year clash with Forest Griffin at The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale in 2005.

Most recently, Bonnar hit the headlines for a 2018 arrest and DUI charge, and a 2021 altercation with staff at a Henderson hospital. The Indiana native’s current situation is certainly a tragic scenario for him and his family.

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe page was created in order to help the family recover from the tragic events. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley recently spread awareness for the fundraising effort on Twitter after the horrific incident came to light. He also pledged to donate $4,000 himself.

https://t.co/QdB4oy2fnh @StephanBonnar NEEDS US!! Donate now!!! He kept the @ufc alive sacrificing his body vs @ForrestGriffin $4000 From the Woodley's match or exceed. We have to protect our own!!!! — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 1, 2022

The description on the page further drives home the loss and damage the Bonnar family are experiencing, with a number of possessions and a pet still not recovered.

“Andrea Brown Bonnar, owner of Glitter Sparkle Studio, and her family lost everything in a house fire on Monday March 28. Luckily, her family and their dogs made it out safely. However, they are still missing their cat and all their possessions.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, with further information likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.