Floyd Mayweather & Anderson Silva Make Boxing Returns On May 14

Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Anderson “The Spider” Silva will both be making their returns to the squared circle at a special-attraction event scheduled for May 14.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the event as well as the unique set of details associated with it.

According to the report, this event hosted by FrontRow and ROQU will take place in Dubai on a helicopter landing pad outside of the Burj Al Arab Hotel. The name of the event is “The Global Titans Fight Series.”

Mayweather will headline the card in an eight-round exhibition bout against 18-0-1 Don Moore. The 42-year-old Moore has 12 knockouts on his record.

This will be Mayweather’s first trip back to the boxing ring since his exhibition against Logan Paul last year. After the bout, Mayweather implied that he would never box again, but nevertheless, the boxing great will once again make a return next month.

Anderson Silva, Image Credit: UFC.com

One-half of the co-main event needs no introduction to MMA fans, as Anderson “The Spider” Silva will take on Brazilian fighter Bruno Machado. The 35-year-old Machado has an MMA record of 15-9, last competing in January 2021 in what was his fifth consecutive victory. There are no professional boxing matches listed on Machado’s record.

Silva last competed in September 2021 when he defeated Tito Ortiz in a boxing match, which came after the Brazilian pulled off a stunning upset over boxing veteran Julio César Chávez Jr. three months prior. There is currently no confirmation on if Silva’s bout against Machado will be a pro bout or an exhibition or how many rounds it will be.

MMA News will keep you posted as more information on this special event becomes available.