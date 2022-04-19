Tuesday, April 19, 2022
HomeNews

Watch: Freddy Kemayo Sleeps Opponent After Wild Exchanges

By Curtis Calhoun
Freddy Kemayo
Ares FC 5

Former kickboxing champion Freddy Kemayo made the most of his first career MMA fight at Ares FC 5 against Xavier Lessou.

Kemayo made his MMA debut against a tough Lessou on the Ares FC 5 prelims. The former SuperKombat World Grand Prix champion has fought some of the top kickboxers over his career, including former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Both fighters appeared exhausted in Round 2 before Kemayo closed the deal with a pair of uppercuts that sent Lessou collapsing to the canvas.

Watch Kemayo go to work on the feet below.

It’s unclear if Kemayo aims to continue MMA full-time or will resort back to kickboxing in the near future. He most recently lost back-to-back kickboxing fights against Catalin Morosanu and Zinedine Hameur-Lain.

In the Ares FC 5 main event, Taylor Lapilus earned the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title with a first-round knockout of Demarte Pena.

What is your reaction to Freddy Kemayo’s knockout?

Related Articles
Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.