Watch: Freddy Kemayo Sleeps Opponent After Wild Exchanges

Former kickboxing champion Freddy Kemayo made the most of his first career MMA fight at Ares FC 5 against Xavier Lessou.

Kemayo made his MMA debut against a tough Lessou on the Ares FC 5 prelims. The former SuperKombat World Grand Prix champion has fought some of the top kickboxers over his career, including former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Both fighters appeared exhausted in Round 2 before Kemayo closed the deal with a pair of uppercuts that sent Lessou collapsing to the canvas.

Watch Kemayo go to work on the feet below.

One of the craziest fights we've ever seen



French kickboxing champion @FKEMAYOOFFICIEL def. Xavier Lessou via TKO Round 2 @Ares_Fighting



It’s unclear if Kemayo aims to continue MMA full-time or will resort back to kickboxing in the near future. He most recently lost back-to-back kickboxing fights against Catalin Morosanu and Zinedine Hameur-Lain.

In the Ares FC 5 main event, Taylor Lapilus earned the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title with a first-round knockout of Demarte Pena.

What is your reaction to Freddy Kemayo’s knockout?