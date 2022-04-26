Georges St-Pierre Lays Out Conditions For Grappling Match With Khabib

Georges St-Pierre may not have been able to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in mixed martial arts (MMA) before the pair retired, but he might still be able to take him on in a grappling contest.

Speaking to MMA News, the UFC Hall Of Famer was asked about potentially grappling against the undefeated Russian star for a special event. St-Pierre said he’d certainly be open to it if the event was put together well. He added that he’s still an entertainer after all, and is still training like a professional athlete.

“I don’t know. I mean, listen, if it’s well organized… If there is some event that is well organized, is novelty fights or something, then maybe, why not? I’m still in the entertainment world.

“I’m in great shape. I train still like a professional athlete. I still get it, you know what I mean? Even some of the guys, sometimes they tell me, ‘Ay, are you preparing a comeback?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m 40 years old.'”

Both St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov expressed interest in fighting each other in the UFC. However, UFC President Dana White didn’t seem too keen on making the matchup at the time. St-Pierre once said a fight against Khabib would be the only fight to lure him out of retirement.

The small hope for the potential contest died when Nurmagomedov decided to retire himself. “The Eagle” walked away from the sport with a perfect record of 29-0 and in the midst of a lightweight title reign. Both Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov were praised for their grappling ability inside the Octagon, making for a very interesting stylistic clash in a potential bout.

Should a grappling match present itself down the road, perhaps fans will finally get to see who the better of the pair truly is on the mat.

