Georges St-Pierre Set To Debut ‘Warrior’ Documentary On YouTube

Former UFC two-weight world champion Georges St-Pierre is giving you an inside look into how he mentally prepared for his wars in the Octagon.

Although St-Pierre is retired from the UFC, he continues to train as rigorous as ever as an all-around martial artist. He last competed in the Octagon against Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 217.

St-Pierre is partnering with Heart & Soil Supplements to produce the documentary entitled Warrior, which will give viewers an inside look at his battles in and out of the cage.

You can watch a recently released trailer for the documentary below, which is set to debut on YouTube Live on April 11.

“If you want to be a WARRIOR, you need to fuel like one,” St-Pierre said in a press release. “Everyone falls down in life, but a Warrior always stands up to fight again. And to summon the strength to stand back up every time demands the best nutrition. This is why I demand animal organs like the heart and liver, which pound for pound, are the most nutritious and powerful foods to exist.

“All alpha predators instinctively know this, which is why when wolves and lions kill an animal, they eat the heart and liver first. Our warrior ancestors also knew the power of these foods, seeking them above all others.

“I believe 100% in the power of these foods and I believe 100% in the power of WARRIOR. Because nothing better exists to preserve all of the nutrition unless you want to eat the organs fresh and raw.

“This is why I partnered with [Heart & Soil Supplements] – so you can get these powerful nutrients too and strive and optimize your performance.”

St-Pierre is arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history after an incredible run as the UFC’s welterweight champion. He earned wins over some of the top contenders in the division’s history, including BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, and Carlos Condit.

While St-Pierre remains retired from MMA, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to fighting in a charity/novelty form soon. For now, be sure to check out the documentary and learn about one of the greatest and most important fighters in the history of the sport.

Will you watch Georges St-Pierre’s new documentary?