Germany Fractures Far-Right Movement In MMA Fight Club Raids

German investigators raided 50 homes targeting far-right extremist groups conducting unlawful fight clubs.

On April 5, Germany operated one of its biggest crackdowns on far-right extremism. Across 11 states in the country, German investigators raided 50 homes and made several arrests.

Members of the extremist MMA faction Knockout 51, Combat 18, and Atomwaffen Division, a U.S.-based neo-Nazi network, were among the targets of the investigation.

Among those arrested and detained in Eisenach, a town in central Germany, are three men expected to be crucial members of Knockout 51. According to prosecutors, the extremist MMA group has committed serious crimes over the years and is in the business of training young male youth for street fights.

The Atomwaffen Division has members in several countries including. It was formed in 2013 and is only one of the big extremist groups with connections in the United States.

Members of the Atomwaffen Division neo-Naziextremist group

Several members of the banned group Combat 18 were included in the arrests. Combat 18 is a neo-Nazi extremist group that surfaced from the UK skinhead streetfighting scene. In addition to other crimes, the group is also suspected of assassinating German Politician Walter Lübcke.

Reportedly, leaders of Combat 18 are also affiliated with the neo-Nazi fight promotion Kampf der Nibelungen or KdN. KdN was founded in 2013 and is an integral part of the far-right combat sports scene.

Combat 18 flag, via Bloody Elbow

Similar to Knockout 15, KdN is accused of corrupting the impoverished male youth.

Canada, the United Kingdon, The United States, and of course, Germany have seen a big spike in far-right mixed martial arts activity over the years. The recent raids conducted by German authorities are perhaps the big break needed to halt extremist progression.

What is your reaction to the raids done by Germany?