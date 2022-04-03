Gilbert Burns Reveals Usman Helped With Chimaev Preparation

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has worked with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman ahead of his UFC 273 clash with Khamzat Chimaev.

Burns will face Chimaev in a potential No. 1 contender clash at UFC 273 on April 9. Burns has previously said that should he defeat the streaking Chimaev, he’ll take nothing less than a title shot for his next UFC outing.

Burns is looking to earn another welterweight title shot after losing to Usman at UFC 258 via a third-round TKO finish. He most recently defeated Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 in a unanimous decision victory.

Burns and Usman were teammates at Sanford MMA before Usman departed to train in Colorado beginning with his UFC 258 camp. But it appears that Usman returned to Sanford MMA recently and worked with Burns to help get him prepared for Chimaev.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Burns revealed that he has sought the counsel of his former teammate Usman.

“Usman came a couple of days to help out,” Burns said, “He was helping me a couple of times, not training with me but kinda coaching.

“Very high IQ and very good advice. Was good to have him around.”

Usman has risen to the top of the UFC’s pound-for-pound list following three-straight wins in 2021. He’s expected to face Leon Edwards later this year for his next welterweight title defense.

Burns is looking to get a rematch with Usman, but it appears the two of them are on good terms as Burns gets ready for his next UFC fight.

What is your prediction for Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev?