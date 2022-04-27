Gilbert Burns Responds To Nate Diaz’s UFC Request For A Fight

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has a solution for Nate Diaz’s repeated calls for a return to the Octagon.

Diaz was originally expected to fight Dustin Poirier next, but negotiations have stalled and the UFC has moved on from the matchup. Burns recently competed in a ‘Fight of the Year’ frontrunner against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, losing via unanimous decision.

Diaz hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. He was allegedly offered a fight with Chimaev last year but turned it down.

Burns is eager to get back in the cage following his three-round war with Chimaev. While Diaz is in a similar predicament, he’s repeatedly called on the UFC on social media to get him booked.

In a recent tweet, Burns offered to help Diaz find an adversary for his last UFC fight on his current deal.

Trying to fight everybody 🤣🤣

I know a guy 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/DBkgEjl6S2 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 26, 2022

“Trying to fight everybody [LAUGHS],” Burns tweeted. “I know a guy, [Nate Diaz].”

Burns went on to clarify his interest in a fight with Diaz next.

“Fight me Nathan,” Burns said.

Burns has also called for a five-round rematch with Chimaev, but it appears that Chimaev could get Colby Covington next. This could open the door to a potential fight between Diaz and Burns.

Before his loss to Chimaev, Burns earned a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 after losing a welterweight title shot to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

While there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Diaz and Burns, there’s some interest from Burns in a potential fight with the Stockton star.

Would you be interested in a Gilbert Burns vs Nate Diaz matchup?