Gilbert Burns Reveals What He Regrets About Khamzat Chimaev Loss

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has revealed the main regrets he has from his loss to rising star Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273.

In defeat, it’s usually safe to assume some level of a fighter’s stock will fall. For Burns, that couldn’t have been further from the truth this past weekend in Jacksonville. In what was dubbed by many as “the people’s main event,” the Brazilian certainly played his part in providing fans with some of the best in-Octagon entertainment of the year so far.

Despite his heavy underdog status heading into his clash with the unbeaten Chimaev, “Durinho” engaged the Chechen-born Swede from the first minute, creating a memorable war that will likely be brought up in the Fight of the Year discussion at the end of 2022.

But despite his best efforts, Burns saw his hopes of securing a second crack at welterweight gold slip further away after falling short on the scorecards via unanimous decision.

While he certainly earned the respect and admiration of virtually every fan, media member, and fellow fighter, the disappointment of defeat still exists for Burns, especially given that he believes only a few adjustments could have secured him the victory.

Burns: “I’m Very Critical On Myself”

During a recent interview with MMA Underground’s John Morgan, Burns looked back on this past weekend’s Fight of the Night, assessing what he should have done differently throughout the 15-minute contest.

“I’m very critical of myself. I think if I had done a little bit more stuff, such as calf kicks, body kicks when he switched stance, calf kicks when he was orthodox, freakin’ head movement that I trained so much but didn’t do as planned,” admitted Burns. “I was the one who threw more shots in the last round, but I got hurt in the last round. I got hurt. I remember I was very wobbly… I hate to lose, but I liked to be in there, it was a lot of fun.”

Having fallen two spots to #4 on the welterweight ladder, making way for the apparent number one contender Leon Edwards and his victorious foe Chimaev, “Durinho” will turn his attention to rebounding after a period of recovery and family time.

If anticipation for a Burns appearance in the Octagon wasn’t high enough prior to his war with Chimaev, it certainly will be when he returns to action.

