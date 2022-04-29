Gilbert Burns Promised A Big Fight After UFC 273 Loss

Gilbert Burns‘s loss at UFC 273 could be leading to big things.

The top of the UFC welterweight is jam-packed with talented fighters. Following UFC 273, it seems that Khamzat Chimaev has drawn very close to title talks with his win over Gilbert Burns.

The fight between the two was a three-round barnburner that earned both men a Fight of the Night bonus. Although Khamzat came out on top on the judge’s scorecards, Burns may be receiving a nice opportunity for himself out of the loss.

Burns sat down recently with UFC President Dana White to discuss his fighting future. Burns explained to AG Fight what the bossman promised to him.

“I expected the win, but it happens. It had a great repercussion, everybody liked the fight. Yesterday, I had a meeting with Dana White, he was thrilled,” Burns said via LowKickMMA.com. “He said my next fight is going to be a big one. I don’t know who it’s going to be against, but I liked what he said. He promised me a big fight. I chose to believe him and I’m at ease now. Let’s wait and see.”

Burns has lost two fights now of his last three. The loss to Chimaev his last time out and a title loss to Kamaru Usman back in Feb. of last year. Despite the losses, Burns has proven that he is one of the best at 170 pounds and is still cemented at the top of the division. Big fights that could be in the scheme of things for Burns could include, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, or Colby Covington. A win over any of those names would bode well for Burns.

Prior to his last title shot, Burns signed a new contract with the UFC. He feels that, even though he still has fights left on his current deal, it might be time for some negotiating.

“It’s almost certain that they’ll give me a new contract,” Burns said. “I renewed it in my fight against Usman. It was six fights. I fought Kamaru, Thompson, and now Chimaev. I still had three more to go, but it’s ‘promised’ that they’ll give me a new one. I hope it all works out. It’s not certain, but I think I can ask for a new one after a performance like that.”

What do you want to see next for Gilbert Burns?