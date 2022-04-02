GoFundMe Campaign Created For Murdered MMA Fighter

Aspiring professional MMA fighter Darion “Leo” Riley, 27, was shot in his home and died in the hospital.

On March 23, Riley was shot in his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was sent to the hospital where he later passed away.

His family and members of the gym where he trained, Zero To 100 Fitness and MMA, are devastated by the tragedy.

The people surrounding him truly believed he was going to make it far in life as an athlete. He was dedicated to his training and used MMA as a source to avoid conflict.

Riley trained as a mixed martial artist for two years.

Darion Riley, Photo Credit: Fox 6 Milwaukee

Riley fought in the Pure Fighting Championships and Fight Card Entertainment. In his amateur record, he lost his first match but won his second bout by unanimous decision.

There were no plans to stop there, but, unfortunately, that was decided for him. Riley was supposed to be at MMA practice the night he was killed.

Milwaukee Police are still searching for Darion Riley’s murderer. Reportedly, the shot was from a drive-by shooting.

In addition to his MMA career, Riley was also a loving father to two young daughters.

His mother, Lisa Bullock, started a GoFundMe to help with burial costs. She describes her youngest son as someone who was too bright for the world and was on a self-searching journey.

As any mother would, she will truly miss her son. A photo of Riley hangs above the Zero to 100 gym in his memory.

If you would like to donate, please check out the GoFundMe here.

If you have any information in regards to the tragic murder, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.