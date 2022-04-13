Henry Cejudo Advises Khamzat Chimaev To Avoid UFC Burnout

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo thinks that upstart welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev may be training too hard for his own good.

Chimaev earned a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. He and Burns earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors in what is also a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate.

For the first time in Chimaev’s UFC career, he looked vulnerable in the Octagon. After watching his performance against Burns, Cejudo thinks now is the time for Chimaev to make changes to his training regimen.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Cejudo gave his thoughts on Chimaev and how he looked at UFC 273.

“I think one of his deals is like, he looked over trained,” Cejudo said of Chimaev. “Sometimes when people look really good then you. They look really good but then they get tired. It’s because they’re just over trained. So that’s one of the advice that I would give is- Hey man, tone it down. Just because you last doesn’t mean you’re getting worse, you’re not dedicated. This a big mistake that all these fighters make.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Chimaev is five fights into his UFC career while Cejudo has more than twice his Octagon experience. Cejudo has also teased a UFC comeback and has hinted at re-entering the USADA testing pool.

Chimaev’s wild workouts have been documented over the past year, especially since he started training with Darren Till. If Cejudo is correct, Chimaev may want to make changes to his fight camps going forward as he moves closer to a UFC title shot.

