Henry Cejudo Meets With UFC, Targets Aljamain Sterling For His Return

Former UFC two-weight champion Henry Cejudo has appeared to pivot on his preferred opponent for his planned Octagon return.

Cejudo recently re-entered the USADA testing pool and plans on returning to the UFC later this year. He’s most recently called out featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for a potential shot at becoming the UFC’s first-ever three-weight world champion.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since his successful bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. In his post-fight interview, he announced his retirement and vacated the belt just days later.

But Cejudo has remained a big part of the UFC community during his absence. As his manager Ali Abdelaziz shared in a tweet, Cejudo took another big step towards a 2022 return to MMA.

I don’t have to say much, but this is GOAT talk 🐐🐐 @HenryCejudo @seanshelby pic.twitter.com/gFvI13jxxJ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 23, 2022

“I don’t have to say much, but this is GOAT talk,” Abdelaziz tweeted along with a photo of Cejudo and UFC matchmakers Hunter Campbell and Sean Shelby.

Cejudo added on to Abdelaziz’s tweet by calling out the current bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling for his first fight back in the UFC.

I’m coming back for these tomato cans and I’m going to right the wrong! Aljolame you the number one contender Bitch @funkmasterMMA @danawhite https://t.co/uyCaRMXDMf — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 23, 2022

“I’m coming back for these tomato cans and I’m going to right the wrong!” Cejudo said. “Aljolame you the number one contender Bitch.”

Sterling teased interest in a fight with Cejudo following his most-recent win over Petr Yan at UFC 273. He earned the title via disqualification in his first matchup with Yan at UFC 259.

Cejudo seems to have a good relationship with Campbell and Shelby but may need to meet with UFC President Dana White before his planned return to the Octagon. White has appeared dismissive of Cejudo’s recent callouts, reiterating that Cejudo is a retired fighter.

Nevertheless, Cejudo seems serious about a return to the cage and we could see the ‘King of Cringe’ compete again sooner rather than later.

Who do you want to see Henry Cejudo fight in his planned UFC return?