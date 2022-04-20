Henry Cejudo Hints At New Business Venture With Mike Tyson

Henry Cejudo is close to finalizing a new business venture with Mike Tyson.

Cejudo has been a frequent co-host on Tyson’s podcast and the two have become close. Now, ‘Triple C’ says the two of them are releasing instructional videos, with the one being on dynamic striking with Tyson showing Cejudo some of his combinations.

“Yeah, it was cool, man. So me and Tyson, we’re gonna start an instructional DVD together with dynamic striking. And it’s actually Mike Tyson teaching me a lot of his combinations,” Cejudo said on Triple C & The Schmo (via Essentially Sports). “As you watch guys like Larry Holmes, a lot of the knockouts that he’s done. Like literally Mike Tyson to be walking us through of what he’s done and one and what one other than Triple C meant to be in there.

Photo via Instagram @henrycejudo

“And you know, it’s legendary man. It’s a legendary moment because Mike Tyson has never done any instructional videos. This will be the first time in Mike Tyson’s career that he’s coming up with an instructional boxing DVD based on his style of boxing.”

If Tyson and Cejudo do end up releasing this, it does seem like a lot of fans would buy it to learn striking from of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.

As for Henry Cejudo, he recently revealed he is re-entering the USADA testing pool as he is looking to return to fighting in the very near future. He has been vocal about wanting to fight Alexander Volkanovski but perhaps he returns to bantamweight and tries to reclaim his bantamweight title.

For now, Cejudo is doing his show and now working on this business venture with Mike Tyson. Along with that, he has become one of the main coaches at Fight Ready and has recruited a ton of top talent to the gym.

Will you be buying this DVD instructional video with Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo?