Cejudo Tells Volkanovski To Stop Being Hypocritical & Sign The Contract

Former UFC double-champion Henry Cejudo remains keen on a matchup with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

After previously hinting that he would never fight in the UFC again, Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool earlier this week and appears serious about a return. He has called for a featherweight title shot against Volkanovski for months, especially ahead of UFC 273.

During a recent interview on DC&RC, Cejudo plead his case for a shot at the 145-pound belt.

“Don’t tell me that ‘He’s done nothing at featherweight.’ I’m right here, bro. I’m the Olympic champ. I was the youngest in history to ever win an Olympic gold medal. I beat the greatest of all time in Demetrious Johnson, man. I defended both of my UFC titles. Bro, come on. Let’s do it, dude. Let’s do it, man. Persona aside, man, this is Henry Cejudo talking to you right now. Sign that damn dotted line. <Pen Drop> Plain and simple.”

Volkanovski has previously said that Cejudo doesn’t deserve a featherweight title shot for his first fight out of retirement. Cejudo went on to address the perceived hypocrisy of not allowing him to challenge for the belt, while also pondering a move to lightweight.



“Alexander Volkanovski said he wants to fight at 155 pounds. Dude, you ain’t proven at 155 pounds, either! I defended both of my belts. I retired on that Monday, guys.

“So at the end of the day, man, I’m coming after his head. I really am: as a competitor, as a challenger, as a history maker.”

Cejudo retired and vacated his bantamweight title following a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He earned the belt after beating Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 following TJ Dillashaw’s vacation for testing violating USADA’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Volkanovski has been dismissive of a matchup with Cejudo and could face a trilogy against Max Holloway next. He and Holloway were supposed to square off at UFC 273 before Holloway pulled out with an injury.

As Cejudo gets ready to make his highly-anticipated return to the cage later this year, a featherweight title bout against Volkanovski seems to be at the top of his wish list.

