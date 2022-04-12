Ian Garry Had “No Doubt” Burns Beat Chimaev After Viewing Fight Live

UFC welterweight prospect Ian Garry thinks Gilbert Burns did enough to earn the win on the scorecards against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273.

Burns and Chimaev earned ‘Fight of the Night’ at UFC 273 following a three-round war. After 15 minutes of nonstop action, Chimaev earned the unanimous decision win on the judges’ scorecards.

Some, including Garry, felt that Burns won the third and final round to earn the victory over Chimaev.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Garry explained why he felt Burns did enough to earn the decision after he viewed the fight in person.

“When I was sat there watching the fight, and I think anyone can tell you from being in that arena, I felt Gilbert won the fight,” “Now I did sit down, watched my fight, watched Mickey’s fight and Gilbert’s fight this morning for study… I had the first round to Khamzat and the second round to Gilbert, and it was really that third round that was the deciding factor for me. And I just felt like it could’ve gone either way, but from sitting in that stadium, I felt like it was Gilbert’s. I thought it was two rounds to one, and there was no doubt in my mind that he was going to get called out.”

Burns was looking to earn another win after an impressive performance against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264. He lost the welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

Chimaev remains undefeated in his professional career following the victory. He could be lined up to face Colby Covington next in a potential No. 1 contender bout later this year.

How did you score Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev?