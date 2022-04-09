Watch: Idris Alibi Lands Highlight-Reel KO At Naiza FC 38

Idris Alibi had a highlight-reel KO last weekend to defend his flyweight belt.

The Kazakhstan flyweight who won the NFC flyweight belt last July, was taking on Dzhokhar Eskiev in the main event of Naiza FC 38. It was an intriguing matchup as both are solid prospects but it was Alibi defending his belt in highlight-reel fashion.

The two were clinching and landing uppercuts at one another and as they separated, it was Alibi who threw a perfectly timed knee that KO’d Eskiev. The KO took place in the first round and with the win, he improved to 6-0 as a pro.

Beautiful knee KO



Idris Alibi times a perfect knee to knock out Dzhokhar Eskiev in R1. Alibi improves to 6-0, and STILL Naiza flyweight champ.#NaizaFC38 pic.twitter.com/T8JD7kZlaP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 1, 2022

As mentioned, with the win, Idris Alibi is now 6-0 as a pro and has defended his NFC flyweight title for the first time. Prior to this win, he defeated Aslan Utegaliev by decision in July to win the belt.

Alibi made his pro debut back in 2019 and has only fought for the Naiza FC promotion. With this latest win, and the way he did it, perhaps he gets a call to be on the Contender Series this year as he’s an exciting flyweight and the UFC needs more flyweights.

As for the opponent, Dzhokhar Eskiev dropped to 8-3 as the 24-year-old has been fighting all of Europe.

What do you make of this KO in Europe?