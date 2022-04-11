Jake Paul Donates $10,000 To Fundraiser After Malott’s UFC 273 Speech

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has sent his support for the fund-raising efforts of UFC welterweight Mike Malott.

Having secured a place on the UFC roster with an impressive performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series last year, Malott made his entrance on MMA’s biggest stage this past weekend at UFC 273.

Against divisional veteran Mickey Gall, “Proper” debuted in style, finishing the 30-year-old in the first round after face-planting him with a brutal left hook. In doing so, the Canadian extended his record to 8-1-1.

But while his performance was impressive, it was his post-fight interview that caught the most attention. Malott shined a light on the tragic case of Team Alpha Male coach Joey Rodriguez’s daughter, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma.

Despite being on a UFC deal that sees him take home just $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win, Malott revealed he would be donating his entire show money to the GoFundMe page created for Angie Rodriguez.

After UFC President Dana White assured he would make the donation, the entire MMA community rallied around the cause. From fans in attendance offering wads of cash as Malott made his way from the Octagon to the back to a rapid increase in the raised funds after the post-fight speech, the sport has certainly come together.

One individual who donated a hefty portion of the $100,000+ total now raised was Jake Paul. The 5-0 professional boxer and online star took to Twitter to congratulate Malott on his win, pledging to donate $10,000 to the cause he brought up post-fight. He also took the opportunity to once again make his feelings on the UFC’s fighter pay structure known.

.@michael_malott, congrats on the win. Count me and @Boxingbullies in for $10K. Fuck cancer and fuck shitty fighter pay. https://t.co/N1ToLcRSGB — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 10, 2022

Paul Has Previously Donated To UFC Fighters

While this certainly isn’t the first time Paul has criticized the UFC for how it remunerates its athletes, it also isn’t the first instance of “The Problem Child” financially supporting the fund-raising efforts of fighters.

Last year, Paul provided help for Sarah Alpar ahead of her fight with Erin Blanchard at UFC Vegas 27. Months prior to the contest, an MMA News article spotlighted a GoFundMe page “Too Sweet” had been forced to create in order to pay for food, travel, coaches, and camp expenses.

Having seen the piece, Paul revealed his shock at the situation Alpar was in, promising his support and a contribution, which later came in the form of a $5,000 donation.

SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play..



I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution



It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

While many have suggested Paul is only pursuing improved contracts and conditions for UFC fighters in order to advance his own gain, the 25-year-old’s financial support proved invaluable for Alpar and will be just as important in the latest instance.

