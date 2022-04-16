Jake Paul Makes A Boxing Fight Offer To Michael Bisping

Jake Paul has given former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping an offer for a fight after naming him on his recently released ‘hit list.’

Paul is coming off of a year in the boxing ring in which he earned knockouts over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He’s expected to return to boxing later this year.

Paul included Bisping on a recently revealed list of potential opponents, along with Anderson Silva and Tommy Fury. Bisping doesn’t have any professional boxing matches on his record but has previously claimed that he was offered a fight with Paul before his Woodley bouts.

After getting word that he was one of Paul’s targets, Bisping responded on social media.

😂😂😂 come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” pic.twitter.com/S9OGPCe920 — michael (@bisping) April 15, 2022

“Come on [Jake Paul] you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list”,” Bisping tweeted.

Paul hit back at Bisping by mocking him for a knockout loss to Dan Henderson at UFC 100 and informally offered him a fight.

I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… 👀 (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) https://t.co/gu0tL9Pn0R — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 15, 2022

“I would know you out worse than Hendo,” Paul replied. “You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… [eyes emoji], (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol).”

Bisping serves as a commentator for ESPN’s MMA coverage and most recently was an analyst for UFC 272, featuring a welterweight grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. He hasn’t fought in any facet since retiring following a loss to Kelvin Gastelum in Nov. 2017.

Paul had been recently linked to a matchup with Julio César Chávez Jr. for his next boxing fight. Now, it appears he’s open to all potential opponents, including a showdown with Bisping in the ring.

Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping?