Jake Paul: Mike Tyson Is #1 On My Hitlist

Jake Paul has boxing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in his sights.

Paul is currently on the hunt for his next opponent inside the ring, and has several names in mind as a possibility. However, speaking to talkSport, Paul reveals Tyson is at the top of his list.

“I want to challenge myself and increase the level of my opposition and get the biggest name possible because I’m tired of carrying all the pay-per-view promotion myself. It gets annoying. Hopefully we have a dance partner who brings the skills and following to the table.

“Mike Tyson is the biggest name possible. For sure that’s number one on my list. He just called me out on Joe Rogan’s podcast and said ‘let’s do it.’ I think that breaks so many records. It would be fun, it would be legendary and it would be crazy for me to share the ring with such an iconic legend.

“Someone that I look up to. It would be weird fighting him but at the same time, it would be awesome. Yes, there is contact and conversations.”

Tyson certainly could consider the bout. While Paul has been taking professional fights that count towards his record, Tyson hasn’t had a professional fight since 2005 when he retired. He did, however, face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout back in November of 2020, which was scored as a draw.

Paul has amassed an undefeated record of 5-0 inside the boxing ring. His first two wins came against a YouTuber and a former NBA player. His next three fights came against opponents with combat sports experience, specifically mixed martial arts (MMA).

Ben Askren stepped in to box Paul in April of 2021, but the wrestler was knocked out in the first round. “The Problem Child” followed that up with back-to-back wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, the latter of which being a vicious knockout.

Now, Paul looks to step things up in competition with Tyson on his radar, who is widely recognized as one of the best boxers of all time. Tyson recently stated that he would be open to this fight due to the possibility of shattering pay-per-view records.

