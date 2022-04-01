Jake Paul Mocks Kamaru Usman For $100 Million Boxing Proposal

Jake Paul doesn’t think UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is worth the price tag he has proposed for a potential boxing match.

Usman and Paul have gone back-and-forth in the media amidst talks of a potential boxing match happening between them down the line. Usman has also teased a potential crossover match with boxing world champion Canelo Álvarez.

Usman has recently called for a $100 million offer to box Paul. After being asked about Usman’s improved striking prowess, Paul has called his boxing skills “fake” and that it wouldn’t be a challenge for him.

During a recent interview on The Journey podcast, Paul responded to Usman’s lucrative proposal.

“Usman’s not worth $100m, he’s like a $3-5million type of guy who’s owned by Dana,” Paul said. “Whenever he gets let out of the contract, let’s make it happen, easy money.

“I already embarrassed Dana’s company by taking out Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and I don’t think he wants that. It would be too much of a risk for him to let one of his fighters lose to me.” (h/t Mirror)

Paul has taken on former UFC fighters over his past few fights in the boxing ring. He defeated Tyron Woodley twice last year and also knocked out Ben Askren inside one round.

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has predicted that Usman would have a tremendous amount of success in the ring. He’s predicted that he would knock out Paul in under four rounds if the matchup were to come to fruition.

Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards for his next title defense later this year and has also been connected to a potential matchup with Conor McGregor. If he decides to make the move to boxing for fights with Paul and Álvarez, he’ll have to be rid of his current UFC deal.

Do you think Jake Paul will box Kamaru Usman?