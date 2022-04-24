Jake Paul Reacts to Tommy Fury’s Latest Win

Jake Paul was not impressed with Tommy Fury’s latest in-ring outing.

Last night (Saturday, April 23, 2022), Fury picked up a unanimous decision win inside Wembley Stadium, taking out Daniel Bocianski in the UK. Shortly after the fight, however, Paul was asked for his thoughts on Fury’s performance by Ariel Helwani. In short, Paul was not impressed with what he saw from the Englishman.

In fact, he seems more interested in a potential fight with ex-UFC champ Anderson Silva.

I asked @jakepaul what he thought of @tommytntfury’s victory:



“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 23, 2022

Paul and Fury were initially scheduled to go head to head this past December. However, Fury was forced to pull from the bout reportedly due to a broken thumb and bacterial chest infection. The pair have exchanged words with one another ever since, leaving the door open to a potential rescheduling of the bout down the line.

However, as Paul mentioned, he’s also got his eyes on Silva — another former UFC champion; as the YouTube star already took out Tyron Woodley via knockout in December.

In his professional boxing career, Paul is undefeated with a record of 5-0, finishing four of those contests. A potential matchup against Silva would certainly be a huge step up in competition for him, as “The Spider” is recognized as one of the most decorated strikers in combat sports history.

In fact, Silva has been on a tremendous run inside the squared circle as of late. He topped Julio César Chávez Jr. via decision back in June of 2021. He followed that up with a vicious knockout win over Tito Ortiz just a few months later.

With that being said, the knockout potential both Silva and Paul bring to the table makes for an intriguing pairing.

Would you be more interested in watching Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury or Anderson Silva?